'Not a ... thing': For Lions' offense, nothing good came out of loss to Bengals

Allen Park — The weekly press sessions with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn couldn't be much different.

Glenn provides lengthy, thoughtful answers with detail and examples, while Lynn is generally short and to the point, even if the point is strictly to get to the next question. And Glenn likes to use an opening statement each week to highlight something positive from the past week's performance as a launching point into questions.

Lynn can be a bit more practical. When asked what, if anything, the offense could build on from last week's loss to Cincinnati, Lynn was stayed concise and direct.

"Not a damn thing," Lynn said. "You know, every game up until then I could come up here and could have told you some positives. But after that Cincinnati game, it's just the way I feel. I think our squad feels that way, offensively."

The Lions were held scoreless through three quarters against the Bengals before breaking through with a couple of late scores in the fourth quarter, ultimately falling, 34-11.

After competitive efforts the first five weeks of the season, the Lions coaching staff and roster didn't see any signs of last Sunday's downturn coming. In fact, Lynn had told his staff he thought the team had practiced well through much of the week.

So as Lynn has evaluated what the team could do different heading into Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, one consideration he's made is not leaning so heavily on players who didn't practice much throughout the previous week.

"We had some guys who didn't practice as much last week, and it showed up in the game," Lynn said. "So guys who don't practice as much, we won't put as much on their plate, regardless of who they are. That's one of the things we're going to do."

That's a conundrum for the Lions because the offensive players who had limited practice workloads last week were the team's best players. That group included tight end T.J. Hockenson, running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams and rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Hockenson missed Wednesday's practice this week with a lingering knee injury, while Swift continues to be limited by a groin injury since training camp.

