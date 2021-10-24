Dean Marlowe, Jason Cabinda head Lions' inactive list against Rams

Inglewood, Calif — After averaging 30 defensive snaps the past four weeks, the Detroit Lions opted to scratch veteran safety Dean Marlowe from the lineup ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Marlowe, who had been spelling both starters Tracy Walker and Will Harris in recent matchups, as well as playing in a number of three-safety packages, didn't appear on the injury report this week. Instead of Marlowe, the Lions will roll with Daryl Worley and Jalen Elliott, who was elevated off the practice squad Saturday.

In addition to Marlowe, the Lions listed fullback Jason Cabinda, defensive lineman Eric Banks, wide receiver Trinity Benson, cornerback Mark Gilbert, outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier and running back Jermar Jefferson as inactive.

Cabinda had been listed as questionable coming into the day after missing Wednesday's practice with a hip injury. To help backfill some of his blocking responsibilities, the Lions also elevated tight end Brock Wright off the practice squad.

For Benson, it's the second consecutive week he's been a healthy scratch. The wide receiver who was acquired in a trade just ahead of the regular season, struggled with his early opportunities, catching six of 15 targets for 55 yards in the first five games of the season.

