Live updates: Lions at Rams

There will be familiar faces everywhere in SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions travel to Los Angeles, where Matthew Stafford will look across the sideline at his former team for the first time, and then promptly try to destroy whatever soul it has left.

The winless Lions (0-6) will undoubtedly have a tough time containing the Los Angeles Rams' passing attack, led by Stafford, which ranks fourth-best in the NFL. The Rams (5-1) are fresh off a convincing 38-11 rout over the Giants a week ago,

For Goff, Sunday's matchup is a shot at redemption — not just with the team that drafted him in 2016 and then dumped him over this past summer, but also with his current team, which has struggled to come up with big plays on offense since his arrival.

Who will come out victorious in this battle of the exes?

Lions at Rams

► Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. Sunday, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

► TV/radio: Fox/97.1

► Records: Lions 0-6, Rams 5-1

► Line: Rams by 16