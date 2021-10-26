Lions release defensive back Daryl Worley

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions parted ways with defensive back Daryl Worley on Tuesday, two days after he got beat on a critical third-down play against the Los Angeles Rams.

A former third-round draft pick with 54 starts under his belt, Worley had signed to the Lions practice squad in September and was promoted to the main roster a week later. He appeared in two games for Detroit, Week 4 against Chicago and Sunday against the Rams.

Splitting his time between safety and nickel corner, Worley came in during the third quarter to replace AJ Parker on Sunday after the rookie nickelback suffered a shoulder injury. Three plays later, with the Rams facing third-and-12, wide receiver Cooper Kupp ran by Worley for a 59-yard completion. That set up a go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter that proved to be the game-winner.

By releasing Worley, the Lions temporarily open up a roster spot. Among the possibilities, the team has multiple players eligible to come off injured reserve, including offensive tackle Taylor Decker and defensive linemen Kevin Strong and Da'Shawn Hand, all who returned to practice in recent weeks.

At cornerback, Lions coach Dan Campbell noted on Monday that Parker looks like he'll miss some time with his injury. The team does have some depth options and could look to get Mark Gilbert involved, three weeks after signing him off the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.

Additionally, the team has three cornerbacks on their own practice squad, including veteran Nickell Robey-Coleman and former Michigan State standout Shakur Brown.

