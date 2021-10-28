Lions special teams coach Dave Fipp tests positive for COVID-19

Allen Park — Detroit Lions special teams coach Dave Fipp tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday and is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, his former team.

Fipp said he is asymptomatic and is unsure where he picked up the virus, noting his three children and wife are all healthy. Because he's vaccinated, he would be able to return to the team after negative tests on consecutive days, potentially including Sunday morning ahead of the game, but so far has continued to test positive, including a rapid test on Thursday.

"I feel terrible because I feel great, to be honest with you," Fipp said Thursday. "I know this disease is whatever, devastating to some people. I think that's probably the hardest thing with the whole thing is that everybody has a different experience with it. For me, I feel as good as I ever felt."

Fipp's special teams groups have been among the league's best and are tied for second, behind only the Baltimore Ravens, via a data-based formula by analytics website Football Outsiders.

The Lions are coming off a game where the special teams executed a surprise onside kick and two fake punts in a 28-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Fipp has continued to take part in the team meetings from his home, via video conference, while assistant Jett Modkins and former long snapper Don Muhlbach have handled the in-person responsibilities.

Modkins, the son of former Lions running back coach Curtis Modkins, is in his first year with the Lions and would be expected to handle much of Fipp's game-day duties if the coach isn't medically cleared by Sunday.

