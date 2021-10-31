Lions forced to scratch running back Jamaal Williams, corner AJ Parker

Detroit — The Detroit Lions are going to be a little more shorthanded than they hoped to be against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, scratching injured running back Jamaal Williams and nickel cornerback AJ Parker from the lineup.

Williams popped up on the practice report late in the week and was limited during Thursday and Friday's sessions, leaving him questionable for the contest. Parker had also been listed as questionable with a neck injury suffered in last week's loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

Williams has started every game for the Lions this season and is averaging a career-best 4.4 yards per carry through the first seven contests. Parker, an undrafted rookie, has been the team's primary slot corner, playing nearly 60% of the team's defensive snaps.

With Williams out, there's a good chance rookie Jermar Jackson sees his first offensive snaps of the season. He's been active just one other game, playing exclusively on special teams during that contest.

In addition to Williams and Parker, the Lions scratched veteran tight end Darren Fells, defensive lineman Jashon Cornel, outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier and wide receiver Geronimo Allison.

Fells, a healthy scratch, comes as a bit of a surprise. He had appeared in each of the first seven games, playing 155 offensive snaps. His role will be filled by rookie Brock Wright, who was elevated off the practice squad for the second consecutive week on Saturday after making his pro debut last weekend against the Rams.

