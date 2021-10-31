Live updates: Lions vs. Eagles

Is this the week?

Seven weeks into the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions are still searching for their first victory under head coach Dan Campbell. They've been close plenty, even carrying a lead into the fourth quarter last week before falling to the once-beaten Los Angeles Rams, 28-19.

Sunday presents another opportunity, with the struggling Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) in town. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Eagles at Lions

► Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

► TV/radio: Fox/97.1

► Records: Lions 0-7, Eagles 2-5

► Line: Philadelphia by 3.5