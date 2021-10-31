Spielman shares 'Pride of Lions' honor with former teammate William White

Detroit — Surrounded by more than 40 former players as part of the team's homecoming weekend, Chris Spielman was inducted as the 19th member of the franchise's "Pride of the Lions" during halftime of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field.

Introduced by Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, Spielman thanked the fans and said it was an honor to be representing the Lions a second time, in his current role as a special adviser to ownership. He promised fans in attendance that brighter days were ahead for the winless team that was trailing the Eagles, 17-0, at the half.

"I want to thank you, the fans," Spielman said. "It was truly a privilege and honor to represent you for eight year. And I've been given a second chance to represent you again and give you what you deserve. I promise you, in the near future, the very near future, we will get what we all want."

Spielman closed his remarks by giving his honorary jacket to former college and pro teammate William White, a defensive back for the Lions from 1988-93. White is currently battling ALS after being diagnosed in 2017.

"To my friend and my brother, this is not my moment, this is our moment," Spielman said.

Drafted in the second round by the Lions in 1988, Spielman was selected to four Pro Bowls during that stretch. He led the team in tackles each of those eight seasons and remains the franchise's all-time leader in the category with 1,138.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers