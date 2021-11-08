Report: Detroit Lions waive veteran tight end Darren Fells

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have waived veteran tight end Darren Fells. The move came at the request of the player, according to an NFL Network report.

Fells, in his second stint with the Lions, had signed shortly after this year's draft, when free agent addition Josh Hill opted to retire. Fells appeared in seven games for the Lions this season, including five starts, primarily serving in a blocking role. He caught just four passes for 43 yards.

The 35-year-old got a late start in football, initially pursuing a professional basketball career after graduating from UC Irvine. From 2008-12, he played internationally for teams in Mexico, South America and Europe.

Eventually, he followed in the footsteps of brother Daniel, a former tight end who played for several NFL teams during a 10-year career. Darren initially signed with the Seattle Seahawks, before latching on with the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent three seasons.

Fells signed with the Lions as a free agent in 2017, appearing in all 16 games that season. From there, he went to Cleveland, then Houston, where he posted the best receiving production of his career.

In recent weeks, the Lions have been utilizing undrafted rookie Brock Wright, temporarily elevating the undrafted rookie off the practice squad the past two games. Wright was active ahead of Fells, who was a healthy scratch, in the team's last game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers