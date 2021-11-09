Lions promote safety Elliott to main roster, add two to practice squad

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions filled an open roster spot on Tuesday, promoting safety Jalen Elliott off the practice squad.

Elliott signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame a year ago, but missed the first couple weeks of his first training camp with COVID. Still, he showed enough in his limited practice time to earn a spot on the team's practice squad, where he spent the duration of his rookie season.

Recently, Elliott had been temporarily elevated to the active roster, appearing in the past two games where he played 31 snaps on special teams. He also saw 24 defensive snaps in the team's blowout loss to Philadelphia on Oct. 31.

Elliott joins a deep position group, headed by starters Tracy Walker and Will Harris, veteran Dean Marlowe and special teams standout C.J. Moore. Elliott replaces wide receiver Tom Kennedy, who was waived by the team on Monday.

Following the signing of Elliott and tight end Brock Wright off the practice squad this week, the Lions added tight end Nick Eubanks and wide receiver Travis Jonsen to that unit.

More: Lions mailbag: What does future hold for Goff, Campbell and '22 draft?

The 6-foot-4, 256-pound Eubanks played collegiately at the University of Michigan, where he appeared in 24 games across four seasons, catching 45 passes for 578 yards and six touchdowns. Since going undrafted earlier this year, he's spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Jonsen, listed at 6-4, 211 pounds, started as a quarterback at the University of Oregon before transferring to Montana State, where he played a versatile role for the Bobcats. In his final season, 2019, he rushed for 526 yards and eight touchdowns on 82 carries and caught 55 passes for 580 yards and a score, earning first-team all-conference honors.

Since entering the NFL, Jonsen has been on and off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers