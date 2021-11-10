Lions' Decker trending toward debuting this week

Allen Park — Early signs are pointing toward Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker returning to action this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He cleared a significant hurdle on Wednesday, fully participating in practice as he works his way back from a September finger injury that required surgery.

"If he feels good, then we’ll see what tomorrow looks like and we’ll just go from there," Lions coach Dan Campbell said before practice. "I know he’s ready to go and I know he wants to go out there and he wants to test it, he wants to use it. But, until we test it, we’re not going to know. He’ll know. I think he’ll be able to tell pretty quickly how it feels.”

During the brief portion of practice open to the media, Decker lined up at left tackle, with rookie Penei Sewell on the right side. Quarterback Jared Goff was excited to have his offensive line closer to full strength.

"Really good to have his energy back and just his presence out there," Goff said. "A guy who’s seen it, a guy who’s done it, and a guy who loves football and we’re excited to have him back.”

The only player who didn't practice for the Lions on Wednesday was running back Jamaal Williams, who continues to nurse a thigh injury. He missed the team's last game, against Philadelphia, with the injury.

Williams started the first seven games for the Lions this season, racking up 411 yards from scrimmage while averaging a career-best 4.4 yards per carry.

In addition to Williams, outside linebacker Austin Bryant (shoulder), defensive lineman Jashon Cornell (illness) and kicker Austin Seibert (hip) were limited.

If Seibert proves unable to go ahead of Sunday's game, the Lions still have Ryan Santoso on the practice squad. He filled in for Seibert twice this season after the starter contracted COVID.

