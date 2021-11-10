Lions find receiving help off waivers, claim Josh Reynolds

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions found some receiving help off waivers on Wednesday, claiming Josh Reynolds from the Tennessee Titans.

The move reunites Reynolds with quarterback Jared Goff. The two played together four seasons in Los Angeles after the Rams selected Reynolds in the fourth round of the 2017 draft out of Texas A&M.

"Josh is a great player," Goff said after Wednesday's practice. "I saw he’s available. Obviously, it’s up to (GM) Brad (Holmes) and (coach) Dan (Campbell) on that, but I’m a fan of Josh and wherever he lands, I’m sure he’ll be great.”

Holmes was serving as the Rams college scouting director when the team drafted Reynolds, but even though the Lions discussed adding the receiver in free agency, they passed and he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Titans for $1.75 million.

Reynolds asked for and was granted his release by the Titans on Tuesday. By claiming him, the Lions are responsible for the remaining $500,000 on that deal.

An inside-outside option, Reynolds is coming off the best year of his career, catching 52 passes for 618 yards and two touchdowns. In Tennessee, he struggled to find playing time on a deep depth chart headed by Julio Jones — who the Titans traded for three months after signing Reynolds — and A.J. Brown.

In Detroit, Reynolds won't face as much competition for playing time. Kalif Raymond leads the Lions with 340 receiving yards, while rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown is pacing the corps with 27 catches.

Outside of Quintez Cephus, who is on injured reserve with a broken collarbone, no other Lions receiver has more than six receptions.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers