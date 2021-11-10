Lions rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu returning to practice this week

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions will see the return of two more injured players to the practice field this week, including rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu.

A third-round pick out of Syracuse, Melifonwu suffered a thigh injury in Week 2. He had started that game in place of Jeff Okudah, who was lost for the season with a torn Achilles the previous week.

By returning to practice on Wednesday, the Lions start a 21-day clock where they'll need to decide whether to activate Melifonwu or keep him on injured reserve, ending his season.

In addition to Melifonwu, the team is also starting that 21-day clock with cornerback and return man Corey Ballentine. An early-season waiver claim, he was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring strain last month.

The young veteran, who previously played for the Giants and Jets, had only just earned Detroit's kickoff return job when he suffered his injury. In recent weeks, he's been replaced by running back Godwin Igwebuike, who also opened the season in the role. He's averaged 30.6 yards on five attempts the past two games.

Melifonwu and Ballentine join backup quarterback Tim Boyle, who is also returning to practice this week after recovering from a thumb injury he suffered in the preseason.

Additionally, the Lions are hopeful to get offensive tackle Taylor Decker fully back into the fold after activating him off injured reserve during the bye week. He'll continue to test his surgically repaired finger during the week of practice ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

