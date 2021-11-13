Lions place kicker Seibert on injured reserve, elevate Santoso

Pittsburgh — Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it turns out the hip injury he recently suffered will sideline him at least the next three weeks after the team opted to place him on injured reserve Saturday.

As expected, the team temporarily elevated Ryan Santoso off the practice squad as a replacement, with a more-permanent move to the main roster likely to come next week.

It's been a challenging year for Seibert, who joined the Lions days before the start of the season after he was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals. He then missed two games after testing positive for COVID-19.

When healthy, Seibert has been a solid addition for the Lions. He missed his first field goal for the team, sending a 51-yard effort wide left in the season opener. He then went on to make 10 straight, prior to missing his lone attempt in Detroit's final game before the bye week, a 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Santoso, who spent time with Lions during the 2018 and 2019 offseasons, rejoined the team in late September, signing to the practice squad. When Seibert was out with COVID, Santoso stepped in those two weeks, attempting just one field goal in losses to the Ravens and Bears.

For his career, Santoso is a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals, but with a long of just 35 yards. He's converted five of his six extra points, missing one in the season-opener as a member of the Carolina Panthers.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers