Live updates: Lions score out of halftime, take 16-10 lead on Steelers with long run

The boys are back, and they're going to be trouble.

Or have trouble. You never really know with the 2021 Detroit Lions.

After a crushing home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Lions travel to Pittsburgh off the bye week for a showdown with the Steelers at Heinz Field.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as the Lions play the Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field.

Second half

Igwebuike's monster run gives Lions 16-10 lead

Detroit takes over at its own 15 after a penalty on the kick return erases a nice return by Godwin Igwebuike.

D'Andre Swift takes the first-down handoff for a gain of 16 to the 31.

Injury alert: Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick was hurt on the play and is helped off by the training staff.

Injury update: Steelers CB Joe Haden (foot) has been downgraded to OUT.

Fitzpatrick is back for the Steelers.

A short run and incompletion brings up third-and-9: Swift takes the handoff for a 12-yard gain to the Detroit 44, where it'll be first-and-goal.

Igwebuike then runs for 14, and the Lions are moving the ball pretty well here.

And by 'pretty well,' I mean the best they have all season, because Igwebuike takes his next carry 42 yards to the house for a Lions touchdown. Holy smokes.

Lions 16, Steelers 10 (12:57 3rd)

First half

Lions tie game heading into halftime

Detroit takes over at its own 31, trailing 10-7 in the second quarter.

D'Andre Swift carries the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for a 15-yard gain on the first play of the drive.

It's then third-and-6 after two short runs. Goff's third-down pass is short of the sticks, and the Lions will go for it on fourth-and-1: Swift breaks a few tackles on his way to a 10-yard gain.

Two-minute warning.

Swift gets Detroit to inside the Pittsburgh 7 with a 21-yard run, and after a first-down carry that loses a yard, Detroit calls timeout.

Timeout #1 Detroit (0:24 2nd)

Goff's dangerous throw is nearly intercepted on second down.

Timeout #2 Detroit (0:20 2nd)

Swift is tackled after a gain of 5, and Detroit will settle for a field goal.

Timeout #3 Detroit (0:02 2nd)

The field goal is good, and this game is tied at halftime.

END 2ND: Lions 10, Steelers 10

Steelers add field goal to regain lead in 2nd quarter

Injury updates: Lions RB Jermar Jefferson appears to be have been injured on his touchdown run the previous drive and is seen carted to the locker room. Steelers CB Joe Haden (foot) is questionable to return.

A false start backs up the Steelers to make it first-and-15 from the 20, where Najee Harris runs for no gain and Ray-Ray McCloud hauls in a 7-yard completion. It's third-and-8: Diontae Johnson brings in a 20-yard reception on the next play, making it first-and-10 at the Pittsburgh 47.

Detroit then has 12 men on the field, which will bring up first-and-5.

Injury update: Lions RB Jermar Jefferson is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

McCloud gets open on second down before getting absolutely smoked by Tracy Walker, a gain of 15 that brings up first-and-10 at the Detroit 37.

An offsides penalty makes it first-and-5. Harris rushes for 1 and then 9 to make it first-and-10 at the 22.

They keep feeding Harris, getting to the 7, where it'll be first-and-goal before a holding penalty makes it first-and-goal from the 17.

Two short gains bring up third-and-goal at the 8. The third-down throw can't get Pittsburgh into the end zone, so they'll bring out the kicking unit.

Chris Boswell puts home the field goal.

Steelers 10, Lions 7 (4:22 2nd)

Jefferson's huge run ties game for Lions

Detroit takes over at the Pittsburgh 39, early in the second quarter while trailing 7-0.

The Lions move the chains with a pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown and run by Jermar Jefferson.

Jefferson hits a hole up the middle on the very next play, and goes 28 yards for a touchdown run.

Lions 7, Steelers 7 (12:43 2nd)

Defensive stop, Raymond's good return set up Lions

The Steelers take over at their own 20 after the punt.

Najee Harris rushes for 4 yards, bringing the first quarter to a close.

END 1ST: Steelers 7, Lions 0

The Lions do a good job of breaking up the second-down pass and limiting Pittsburgh to a gain of 1 on the third-down incompletion.

Kalif Raymond returns the punt return all the way to Pittsburgh's 39 for a return of 48 yards.

Steelers 7, Lions 0 (14:11 2nd)

Lions get interception, can't gain any additional yardage

The Steelers take over at their own 28, leading 7-0.

After two plays, the Steelers have a first down at the 40. Mason Rudolph on the next play hits Ray-Ray McCloud for a 17-yard gain to the Detroit 43, where the Steelers will have first-and-10.

Amani Oruwariye forces a 2-yard loss on first down, and it's third-and-12 after a dropped screen on second down. Rudolph makes a terrible throw on third down that's intercepted by Julian Okwara and returned to the Detroit 48, where the Lions will have it first-and-10.

Steelers 7, Lions 0 (1:39 4th)

Goff winds up and throws deep for an open Kalif Raymond, but the pass is underthrown and broken up. The Lions run it on second and third down. Both times, it goes for no gain.

Brutal.

Jack Fox's punt goes for a touchback.

Steelers 7, Lions 0 (0:20 1st)

Lions struggling to get offense going in Pittsburgh

Detroit takes over at its own 15, trailing 7-0 early.

Jermar Jefferson rushes for 9, but Jared Goff moves the Lions backwards with a throw to D'Andre Swift that loses yardage and gets his running back crushed. Swift is stopped just short of the sticks on third down, and Jack Fox's punt is returned to the 27.

Steelers 7, Lions 0 (4:27 1st)

Lions force 3-and-out after dismal opening drive

The Steelers take over at the 40, leading 7-0.

A 3-yard loss on second-and-1 brings up third-and-4. Mason Rudolph barely overthrows his man on a comeback route, and the Lions are fortunate to get off the field early.

Steelers 7, Lions 0 (6:37 1st)

Lions take penalty, go 3-and-out on opening drive

Detroit takes over at its own 16, trailing Pittsburgh 7-0 with 9:37 to go in the first quarter.

Then the Lions take a false start. It's first-and-15.

It's quickly third-and-12 after two minimal gains by Detroit. D'Andre Swift slices and dices on third down, but can't get enough to move the chains.

Jack Fox's punt is returned to the 40 of Pittsburgh.

Steelers 7, Lions 0 (8:01 1st)

Steelers march down field, take 7-0 lead on opening drive

The Lions have won the toss and defer to the second half.

Pittsburgh starts at the 17 with Mason Rudolph under center. The Steelers pick up a first down with a short run and short pass, bringing up first-and-10 at the 28.

Rudolph fumbles the second-down snap, but recovers and hits his receiver for a gain of 11 to give Pittsburgh a first down at the 42.

Eric Ebron catches a pass over the middle on second-and-7 that gains 4, bringing up third-and-3 near midfield: Rudolph goes over the top, and Amani Oruwariye is flagged for a pass interference call that gives the Steelers 29 free yards.

It's first-and-10 at the 22, where Najee Harris runs over multiple Lions for an 11-yard gain.

A short run and an incomplete pass brings up third-and-8: James Washington gets wide-open in the corner of the end zone for an 11-yard passing touchdown.

Steelers 7, Lions 0 (9:40 1st)

Pregame

Detroit's anemic offense should be getting some much-needed help, with left tackle Taylor Decker presumably returning to the offensive line.

The Steelers, meanwhile, have won four straight with Monday night's win over the Bears in primetime. They'll be without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who tested positive for COVID. Mason Rudolph is expected to fill in.

Is this finally the day that the Lions shock the football world?

Lions at Steelers

► Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

► TV/radio: Fox/97.1

► Records: Lions 0-8, Steelers 5-3

► Line: Steelers by 8