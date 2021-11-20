Lions elevate second kicker off practice squad, re-sign WR Kennedy

Cleveland — After making a change at kicker during the week, the Detroit Lions will enter Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with two options at the position.

On Saturday, the team temporarily elevated veteran Aldrick Rosas off the practice squad. He will be a second option, along with Riley Patterson, who Detroit signed off the New England Patriots practice squad on Tuesday.

Unlike Patterson, an undrafted rookie who has never kicked in a regular season game, Rosas brings experience to the table. He's appeared in 58 games across five seasons with three franchises, successfully converting 71 of his 90 field goal attempts, with a long of 57 during a Pro Bowl campaign for the New York Giants in 2018.

In addition to Rosas, the Lions also temporarily elevated offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer, while re-signing receiver Tom Kennedy to the active roster. To make room for Kennedy, the team released defensive tackle Kevin Strong.

Kennedy initially signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Bryant in 2019. He spent much of his first two seasons on the practice squad, before making the roster out of training camp this season. He appeared in four games prior to being released earlier this month. He was re-signed to the practice squad days later.

Seeing fewer than 50 snaps combined between offense and special teams, Kennedy has one reception for 15 yards, while averaging 22.3 yards on four kickoff returns.

