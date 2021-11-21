Bill Maher: It's time to bench Lions' Thanksgiving Day tradition

The Detroit News

Bill Maher didn't feel like sticking to politics.

On "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday night, the comedian/political commentator mixed in some pointed commentary on sports — particularly the Detroit Lions' stronghold of playing football on Thanksgiving.

"Let's end the tradition where one of the football teams on Thanksgiving Day has to be the Detroit Lions, for a very important reason — pretending that this is a must-see game is key to how we avoid talking to our families for three hours," Maher said during his "New Rules" segment.

"It's hard to tell Uncle Phil, 'You know, I'd love to learn more about how the Rothschilds are micro-chipping Trump supporters, but the Lions are on.'

"I mean, he's gullible, he's not that gullible."

The dig at Detroit — which entered Sunday's game at Cleveland still winless, at 0-8-1 — carried the tagline "Dissin' Franchise," and drew big laughs from the audience and the HBO shows's panel, including ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a diehard football fan.

The Lions have played on Thanksgiving since 1934. Next week, they host the Chicago Bears.

