Goff officially inactive for Lions; team opts for veteran kicker over rookie

Cleveland — The Detroit Lions left the door open a crack for quarterback Jared Goff to play against the Browns on Sunday, listing him as doubtful for the contest. That door slammed shut when he was included among the team's inactives shortly ahead of kickoff.

Goff started the first nine games for the Lions this season, completing 66.1% of his passes for 2,109, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He suffered an oblique injury early in last weekend's game against Pittsburgh, but despite finishing that contest, the injured muscle will sideline him this week.

Backup Tim Boyle, activated off injured reserve on Friday after missing the first nine games with a thumb injury, will make the first start of his career in place of Goff.

Also inactive for the Lions are outside linebacker Trey Flowers, offensive tackle Matt Nelson, running back Jermar Jefferson, wide receiver Trinity Benson, outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier and and kicker Riley Patterson.

Flowers (knee), Nelson (ankle) and Jefferson (knee/ankle) had all previously been ruled out on Friday, while Benson popped up on Friday's injury report with a knee injury and had been listed as questionable.

Scratching Patterson, meanwhile, is an interesting decision. The Lions signed the undrafted rookie off the Patriots practice squad earlier in the week to replace the struggling Ryan Santoso, but opted to go with veteran Aldrick Rosas against the Browns. He was signed to the practice squad the sign day the Lions added Patterson, and Rosas was temporarily elevated off the unit on Saturday.

