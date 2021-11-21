Live updates: Lions vs. Browns

Let's try this again.

The Detroit Lions couldn't pick up their first win of the season last week in Pittsburgh facing a Steelers team without Ben Roethlisberger. But they'll have another chance to catch an AFC North team sleeping on Sunday as they travel to Cleveland for a showdown with the Browns.

The road to victory is a little less paved than last week, though. With Lions quarterback Jared Goff unable to go, that means it's Tim Boyle time in Cleveland.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as the Lions take on the Browns.

Lions at Browns

►Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

►TV/radio: Fox/97.1

►Records: Lions 0-8-1; Browns 5-5

►Line: Browns by 11