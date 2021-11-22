Lions' Jared Goff in play to return after being projected as limited practice participant

Allen Park — As part of a projected participation report required by the the NFL even when teams don't practice ahead of games, the Detroit Lions listed quarterback Jared Goff as a limited participant, opening up the possibility he returns for Thursday's game with the Chicago Bears.

Goff was sidelined for Sunday's contest against the Cleveland Browns after missing the full week of practice with an oblique injury. It marked just the second time in his six-year career he missed a game due to an injury.

With Goff out, Tim Boyle stepped in for the first start of his career. Operating a conservative game plan, he completed 15 of his 23 passes for just 77 yards, while tossing a pair of interceptions.

Goff similarly struggled the previous week after straining his oblique in the opening quarter. He finished the 16-16 tie with Pittsburgh with 114 passing yards, more than half of which came during the 10-minute overtime period.

Beyond Goff, the Lions projected five players would have missed Monday's session. That group consisted of outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), offensive tackle Matt Nelson (ankle), guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion), cornerback AJ Parker (ankle) and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (groin).

Flowers and Nelson also sat out the Browns game, while Vaitai, Parker and Hand suffered their injuries during the contest.

Wide receiver Trinity Benson (knee) and running back Jermar Jefferson (knee/ankle), who also were sidelined against Cleveland with injuries, were both projected as limited participants.

