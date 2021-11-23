Bears confirm Andy Dalton will start against Lions

Allen Park — For the second time in three weeks the Detroit Lions will face a backup quarterback after the Bears announced Andy Dalton will start in place of injured rookie Justin Fields.

The difference between this time and when the Lions squared off against the Pittsburgh Steelers with Mason Rudolph under center is Dalton's vast experience. The Bears passer actually entered this season as the team's starter before giving way to Fields while out with an injury.

For his career, the former first-round pick has started 144 games, posting a 75-67-2 record while completing 62.2% of his passes with 221 touchdowns and 127 interceptions.

After spending his first nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton signed with the Dallas Cowboys last year where he started nine games in place of injured starter Dak Prescott. That earned him a one-year, $10 million contract as a free agent this offseason to helm the Bears.

Chicago would later trade up in the draft to select Fields, but continued to reaffirm their commitment to Dalton as the starter to open the season. He would end up suffering a knee injury in Week 2, against his former team Cincinnati, which would sideline him two weeks, paving way for Fields to claim to the job.

Fields suffered a rib injury in the second half of last week's 16-13 loss to the Ravens. While initial reports indicated he was recovering well to start the week, the short turnaround into Thursday's game proved too much to overcome.

Fields started the earlier matchup between the Bears and Lions, completing 11-of-17 for 209 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in Chicago's 24-14 victory.

