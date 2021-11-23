Lions announce halftime act for Thanksgiving, and fans are loving it

Nobody knows who the quarterback will be.

But the halftime show, at least, is set for the Lions' annual Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field, with Detroit rapper Big Sean announced by the team Tuesday morning. Ne-Yo will perform the national anthem.

The Lions' picks for Thanksgiving Day halftime acts have been a cornucopia of hits and misses over the years, but the Big Sean news drew big-time praise on social media.

Before Big Sean, a Detroit Cass Tech alum, the last local act to do the honors was Mike Posner, in 2018. The Lions didn't have a halftime show on Thanksgiving in 2020, because of state COVID-19 orders. The Lions didn't have fans for the game, either.

The Lions, 0-9-1 on the season, are playing the Bears at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, on Fox. Detroit hasn't yet said who will be its quarterback, Jared Goff or Tim Boyle. Chicago, meanwhile, is expected to go with Andy Dalton over injured Justin Fields.

Plenty of tickets are still available at lions.com.

