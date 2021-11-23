Lions quarterback Jared Goff trending toward starting on Thanksgiving

Allen Park — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said quarterback Jared Goff is continuing to get better and is trending toward starting against the Chicago Bears on Thursday for the team's annual Thanksgiving Day game.

"Yeah, I thought he was better today," Campbell said Tuesday. "I think it's leaning that way for Goff."

Goff suffered an oblique injury in the opening quarter of Detroit's 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers nine days ago. He stayed in that game, but was limited with what he could do, finishing 14-of-25 with 114 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions.

Last Sunday, Goff was replaced by backup Tim Boyle, making the first start of his career after spending his first three seasons in Green Bay, backing up Aaron Rodgers.

Boyle struggled in the 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, going 15-of-23 for 77 yards with a pair of interceptions.

Goff has been highly durable during his six-year NFL career. Last week marked just the second time he missed a game due to an injury. That willingness to fight through pain is a lingering concern for Campbell.

"He's tough, and that's honestly part of my concern, because I know how tough he is," Campbell said. "He tells you he's being truthful, but I know how bad he wants to play. He's been through a lot, played through a lot and I appreciate that about him. But I do want to make sure he's definitely ready to go, and I do think it's trending that way."

For the season, Goff has completed 66.1% of his throws for 2,109 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. His 84.0 passer rating is his lowest since his rookie season, when he took over midway through the year.

