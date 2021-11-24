Lions list Jared Goff as questionable, rule out three starters for Thanksgiving

Allen Park — Jared Goff called himself a game-time decision for Thursday against the Chicago Bears, and the Detroit Lions have officially listed their starting quarterback as questionable for the contest.

Goff, who sat out last Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with a strained oblique muscle, has made steady strides this week. That led coach Dan Campbell to say Tuesday the quarterback is on track to return against the Bears.

Backup Tim Boyle will get the call if Goff isn't cleared ahead of kickoff. Filling in against the Browns, Boyle struggled in his first career start, throwing for just 77 yards with two interceptions in the 13-10 loss.

In addition to the quarterback situation, the Lions ruled out five players for the Thanksgiving tilt, including three starters. Outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion) and nickel cornerback AJ Parker (ankle) won't suit up against the Bears. Neither will reserve wide receiver Trinity Benson (knee) or backup offensive tackle Matt Nelson (ankle).

Parker ended up being placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, which will require him to miss at least the next three games. He'll be eligible to return to action starting Dec. 19, when the Lions host the Arizona Cardinals.

Safety Will Harris had previously been lining up as a slot corner more frequently in recent weeks and could see expanded work in that role going forward.

For Flowers, it will be the second consecutive game he's sat, and fourth overall this season, due to his lingering knee issue. Austin Bryant stepped up to play a career-high 60 defensive snaps against the Browns with Flowers sidelined.

Vaitai suffered a concussion in the first half of that game and was replaced by undrafted rookie Tommy Kraemer. He is expected to make his first start against the Bears. The team also temporarily elevated guard Parker Ehinger off the practice squad to provide depth.

Detroit also listed two other players as questionable: defensive lineman Michael Brockers (knee) and rookie running back Jermar Jefferson (knee/ankle).

As for the Bears, they'll be without starting quarterback Justin Fields and star defensive lineman Akiem Hicks. Fields suffered a rib injury last Sunday against the Ravens, while Hicks missed that contest after suffering an ankle injury a week earlier.

Chicago also listed No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson as doubtful. He's been nursing a strained hamstring the past two weeks.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers