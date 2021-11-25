D'Andre Swift exits Lions game with injury; questionable to return

Detroit — Detroit Lions star running back D'Andre Swift exited Thursday's game in the second quarter after suffering a shoulder injury.

On a first-down run in Bears territory with a little more than eight minutes remaining in the first half, Swift bounced the carry around the right side of the offensive line and was ridden to the ground by Bears linebacker Roquan Smith near the sideline.

The play ended up being negated by a holding penalty against Lions center Evan Brown.

Swift stayed down for a couple of minutes before popping up and jogging across the field to the Lions sideline where trainers continued to evaluate the injury.

He was initially announced as questionable to return.

Through the early stages of the game, Swift had three carries for 0 yards and three receptions for nine yards. The productive dual-threat back entered the day with 975 yards from scrimmage with six touchdowns on the season.

Coming off a career-high 136 yards in last week's loss to the Browns, Swift wasn't listed on injury report this week, but he had been limited the previous week of practice with a shoulder issue after registering a career-high 33 carries in Detroit's 16-16 tie with Pittsburgh.

