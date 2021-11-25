Lions QB Jared Goff active, will start Thanksgiving game against Bears

Detroit — After not experiencing a setback with his recovery from an oblique strain, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is active and will start the team's Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears.

Goff suffered the injury in the first quarter of the team's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 14, but stayed in the game that ended in a 16-16 tie.

He ended up missing last Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, just the second time he was sidelined for a game by an injury during his six-year career. Tim Boyle stepped in for his first career start, throwing for just 77 yards with two interceptions in the 13-10 loss.

Boyle will serve as Goff's backup on Thursday, while David Blough — the backup quarterback the first eight games while Boyle was recovering from a broken thumb suffered during the preseason — is a healthy scratch.

Along with Blough, the Lions made outside linebacker Trey Flowers, wide receiver Trinity Benson, offensive tackle Matt Nelson and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai inactive. All four players are presently dealing with injuries and had been ruled out earlier in the week.

Vaitai, the starting right guard, suffered a concussion in the first half of the Browns game. He was replaced in the lineup by undrafted rookie Tommy Kraemer, who will make his first career start against the Bears.