Live updates: Lions vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears won't have a lot on the line Thursday — the teams have a combined three victories in 20 tries this season — but for the home team, a victory would end some ugly skids.

The Lions (0-9-1), of course, are seeking their first victory of the season, as the NFL's lone winless team. They're also seeking their first Turkey Day win since 2016, having lost four in a row.

A win also would earn the Lions a season split with the Bears, who won the first meeting, 24-14, on Oct. 3 in Chicago.

Follow along for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Bears at Lions

► Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Ford Field, Detroit

► TV/radio: FOX/97.1 FM

► Records: Lions 0-9-1, Bears 3-7

► Line: Bears by 3½

► Series: Bears lead 103-75-5 (Last: Oct. 3, 2021 — (at) Bears 24, Lions 14)