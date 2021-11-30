Lions notes: Former special teams coach Stan Kwan passes away

Allen Park — Former Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Stan Kwan passed away this week, he was 54.

Kwan spent three decades working in the NFL, including two stints with the Lions. He first joined the organization in 1997 as an offensive and special teams assistant, sticking through the 2001 season.

From there, he spent three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before rejoining the Lions in 2004. In 2007, he was promoted from assistant special teams coach to coordinator, holding that role the next three seasons.

Kwan most recently worked for the San Francisco 49ers, serving as a special teams assistant from 2018-20.

Hand waived

Already on season-ending injured reserve, the Lions waived Da'Shawn Hand with an injury settlement on Tuesday.

The talented, but oft-injured defensive lineman landed on injured reserve for the fifth time in his four year career a week ago. He had missed the first seven games of this season with a groin injury, appearing in just three contests before reaggravating the injury.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2018, Hand showed immense promise as a rookie, but his durability prevented him from building upon his early success. From 2019 through this season, he missed 27 games with knee, ankle, elbow and groin injuries.

By waiving him, Hand will have an opportunity to catch on with another team this season.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers