Live updates: Lions vs. Vikings

The Lions are back in action for the first time since their Thanksgiving Day stumble against the Chicago Bears.

Winless Detroit (0-10-1) will try to break through against another NFC North foe as the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) visit Ford Field on Sunday.

The Lions will be without their top offensive threat, running back D'Andre Swift, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. The Vikings will likely be without their top rusher, Dalvin Cook.

Can Detroit's Jared Goff or Minnesota's Kirk Cousins make things happen through the air?

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Vikings at Lions

►Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

►TV/radio: CBS/97.1

►Records: Lions 0-10-1, Vikings 5-6

►Line: Minnesota by 7.5