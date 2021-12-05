Sewell active for Lions against Vikings; opponent will be without LB Barr

Detroit — The Detroit Lions will have rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell active for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. He had been listed as questionable for the contest after battling through an illness early in the week and dealing with a shoulder issue that popped up on the injury report on Friday.

Selected with the No. 7 pick in April's draft, Sewell started the first eight games at left tackle before shifting to right tackle after Taylor Decker returned from injury. Sewell has missed just four offensive snaps on the season, despite also working through an ankle injury early in the campaign.

Shortly before kickoff, the Lions announced running back D'Andre Swift, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, cornerback Bobby Price, defensive tackle John Penisini, offensive tackle Matt Nelson, quarterback David Blough and wide receiver Trinity Benson would be inactive for the contest.

Swift, Reeves-Maybin and Price had been previously ruled out, each due to shoulder injuries, while Penisini (illness) and Nelson (ankle) were listed as questionable. Blough and Benson are healthy scratches.

For the Vikings, the team is down several key contributors, including star running back Dalvin Cook and linebacker Eric Kendricks, who were both ruled out on Friday. Additionally, linebacker Anthony Barr, who entered the day questionable with knee and hamstring issues, and rookie offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) were also scratched.

Barr, a four-time Pro Bowler, has been limited to six games this season, after appearing in just two contests in 2020.

