Lions QB Jared Goff named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Allen Park — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week following his three-touchdown performance in Sunday's 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

For Goff, it's his fourth time winning the award and the first since Week 13 of the 2019 season while quarterback of the Los Angles Rams. He's the first Lions offensive player to get the honors since wide receiver Calvin Johnson in Week 6 of 2015.

In the win over the Vikings, Goff completed 25-of-41 passes for 296 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Goff was particularly sharp in the first half of the game, completing 13 of his 17 throws for 185 yards and two scores. He snapped out of a second-half lull, which included the interception and losing a fumble on a fourth-down play, to lead a game-winning drive.

Taking over with 1:50 seconds remaining and zero timeouts, Goff completed nine passes for 80 yards on the game-winning drive, including an 11-yard touchdown to rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired.