Lions' woes grow as Walker, Williams land on COVID list; 16 others on final injury report

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions will be decidedly short-handed when they travel to Denver to play the Broncos on Sunday.

After navigating a flu outbreak throughout the week, the team was abruptly forced to place starting safety Tracy Walker and running back Jamaal Williams on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday afternoon. It was the third and fourth cases of COVID this week, following center Evan Brown on Monday and cornerback Bobby Price on Thursday.

On the plus side, as of Friday, no player had been definitely ruled out due to the flu, which affected several players throughout the week and significantly altered the team's practice routine. That said, 10 players, including four who missed practice on Friday, are considered questionable due to the the illness.

That's on top of three players who were ruled out due to injury — running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder), linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) and edge defender Julian Okwara (ankle).

Additionally, tight end T.J. Hockenson, the team's leading receiver, is doubtful with a hand injury that sidelined him Thursday and Friday's practices. On Thursday, Hockenson said he expected to play in the game, but the team's medical staff clearly had a different evaluation of his injury.

The team listed a dozen others as questionable, mostly due to the flu outbreak. That group consists of defensive linemen Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, John Penisini and Nick Williams, offensive linemen Jonah Jackson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell and Matt Nelson, outside linebackers Charles Harris and Austin Bryant and kicker Riley Patterson.

From that group, only Bryant (shoulder) and Nelson (ankle) didn't have illness as part of their injury designation.

With so many uncertainties, the biggest concerns the Lions face heading into the matchup with the Broncos are the trenches, with nearly every starting defensive lineman and offensive lineman's status in question, as well as tight end and running back.

The team could see several promotions from the practice squad this weekend to help temporarily fill the voids, including running back and preseason standout Craig Reynolds, offensive lineman Parker Ehinger, tight end Shane Zylstra and defensive tackle Bruce Hector.

