Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs suffers knee injury in first quarter, knocking him from game

Denver — The Detroit Lions secondary, already significantly shorthanded by four COVID-19 cases this week, suffered another, potentially more serious blow in the opening quarter of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Jerry Jacobs suffered the injury after he collided with Broncos receiver Tim Patrick on a third-down play early in the game, which caused the rookie corner's left knee to unnaturally bend inward. Coach Dan Campbell rushed on the field to check on the player, who ultimately needed help from two members of the training staff to get to the sideline.

Jacobs was ruled out from returning within minutes, typically a bad sign for the initial prognosis.

An undrafted rookie out of Arkansas, Jacobs has been one of the roster's pleasant surprises this season. Taking over a starting job in Week 5, following early season injuries to Jeff Okudah and Ifeatu Melifonwu, Jacobs had played 531 defensive snaps coming into the day.

A strong tackler, Jacobs has also shown promise in coverage, allowing just 23 catches on the 39 plays he was targeted, while breaking up seven passes and forcing a fumble.

Against the Broncos, Jacobs was replaced by veteran corner Nickell Robey-Coleman, who had been elevated off the practice squad on Saturday to help compensate for the team's depth issues coming into the contest.

