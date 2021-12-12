Lions rule out Hockenson, but all dozen questionable players active vs. Broncos

Denver — All things considered, the roster situation could have been much worse for the Detroit Lions. As it turns out, the flu outbreak that spread through the team's facility this week won't keep a single player out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

The Lions had listed a dozen players as questionable coming into the day, including 10 with illness as at least part of the reason, but each of those 12 are active for the matchup. That's particularly good news for the offensive and defensive lines, where most of the starters had been among that group.

Heading the list of Detroit's inactives is tight end T.J. Hockenson. He had been doubtful with a hand injury, which had sidelined him for Thursday and Friday's practice. He was joined on the list by running back D'Andre Swift, outside linebacker Julian Okwara, inside linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, quarterback David Blough and wide receiver Trinity Benson.

Swift, Okwara and Reeves-Maybin had been previously ruled out due to injuries, while Blough and Benson were healthy scratches.

Still, even with the flu's impact mitigated, the Lions remain shorthanded due to six COVID cases this week. That led to the team temporarily elevating seven players off the practice squad on Saturday. All seven — cornerback Corey Ballentine, linebacker Curtis Bolton, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, running back Craig Reynolds, cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, tight end Shane Zylstra and cornerback Parnell Motley — are active.

