Live updates: Lions at Broncos

The Detroit Lions will try on Sunday to do something they haven't done all season: Put together a winning streak.

Fresh off their first victory of the season, the Lions will try to make it two in a row when they take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m.

How these Lions will look, however, is anyone's guess at this point. Detroit is has been hit both by the flu and COVID-19 protocols, forcing them to elevate seven players off the practice squad. That's in addition to the usual spate of injuries, including to top running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder), inside linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and outside linebacker Julian Okwara.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are fighting for a playoff spot, one of three teams at 6-6 and a game behind the Chargers, Bengals and Bills, who currently would qualify for the postseason. The Steelers are 6-6-1.

Follow along for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Lions at Broncos

► Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

► TV/radio: Fox/97.1 FM

► Records: Lions 1-10-1, Broncos 6-6

► Line: Denver by 10.5