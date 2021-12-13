Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs to miss rest of season with ACL injury

One of the good stories to the Lions’ season has come to an abrupt end.

Starting cornerback Jerry Jacobs will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury that coach Dan Campbell said could take nine months to recover from.

“You feel awful,” Campbell said Monday. “He's improved so much, particularly from spring just to where he's been playing lately. Before he got hurt, he had already been doing some good things.

“You don't want any of your guys to get hurt, particularly one of these long-term injuries. The other thing is I hate that it happened now in December. That's probably a nine-month injury, somewhere in there. The good news is it's reparable. He'll work at it, he'll come back, and he'll be better than he was. But you hate it for him and for our team.”

Jacobs suffered the injury on the opening drive of Sunday’s loss in Denver when a pair of defenders tackled Broncos receiver Tim Patrick and a helmet hit him in the left knee, causing it to bend inward.

Trainers were called onto the field and Jacobs needed help to get to the sidelines before heading back to the locker room. He was immediately ruled out for the game and replaced by practice squad call-up Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Jacobs, who was just one of two healthy cornerbacks the Lions had on the roster entering Sunday’s game, confirmed his own injury in a Twitter post on Monday.

“This is a minor setback for a major comeback,” Jacobs wrote. “I can’t wait to get back on the field and play for the best fans in the NFL. Tough times don’t last. Tough people do.”

An undrafted rookie out of Arkansas, Jacobs has been one of the Lions’ few bright spots, tallying 34 tackles, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble this season. He took over a starting role in Week 5 and held his own after injuries thrusted him into the lineup.

Jacobs showed promise in coverage and earned praise as a strong tackler all while steadily improving and playing his way into Detroit’s future plans. However, the setback puts Jacobs’ status in question and is the latest blow to Lions’ collection of young cornerbacks.

Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1, while Ifeatu Melifonwu, a third-round pick in April, missed nine games with a quad injury, and AJ Parker, another undrafted rookie, has been out since late November with an ankle injury.

“That's not ideal, but I think that certainly you love what you saw out of Jerry,” Campbell said. “(Melifonwu) before he got hurt was making some strides. I think it gives us at least a jump-start on what we think we have in the room. It's not ideal, but it's not a lost cause either.”

