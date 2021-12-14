Lions film review: Dissecting run defense's shortcomings in Denver

Allen Park — The Denver Broncos have plenty of quality offensive weapons, but they've been more quietly efficient than explosive through much of the 2021 season.

Coming into Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions, the opposition was actually averaging fewer than 20 points per game.

But with a clearly wounded foe — missing several starters and key reserves due to injury and illness coming into the game, and losing a couple more starters early in the contest — Denver had options with how to attack Detroit's depleted defense.