Shorthanded Lions place safety Jalen Elliott on COVID-19 reserve list

Allen Park — After a one-day reprieve, the Detroit Lions placed a 10th player on the COVID-19 reserve list since last Monday.

Safety Jalen Elliott also became the seventh defensive back to land on the list in the past week, leaving the Lions severely shorthanded in the secondary ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Elliott is coming off his first career start, filling in for Tracy Walker, who is also on the COVID-19 list as of last Friday. They're joined by cornerbacks Ifeatu Melifonwu, Bobby Price, Mark Gilbert, Corey Ballentine and Nickell Robey-Coleman, the latter two who are on the practice squad but played last Sunday in Denver.

On Monday and Tuesday this week, the Lions claimed safety Brady Breeze and cornerback Saivion Smith off waivers. Both could be pressed into action this week with just a week of practice under their belts.

For Elliott, this is his third stint on the COVID-19 reserve list.

