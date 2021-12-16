Niyo: Divisive Meyer quickly imploded in NFL while collaborative Campbell carries on
John Niyo
The Detroit News
It’s always easier to believe the Urban legend. And these days, it has grown increasingly more difficult for some to separate fact from fiction in our society.
But that’s not the case in an NFL locker room, where the fakes are easy to spot, and coaches like Urban Meyer — dismissed by Jacksonville owner Shad Khan late Wednesday after just 13 games as the Jaguars’ head coach — wear out their welcome in an awful hurry.