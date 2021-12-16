LIONS

Niyo: Divisive Meyer quickly imploded in NFL while collaborative Campbell carries on

John Niyo
The Detroit News

It’s always easier to believe the Urban legend. And these days, it has grown increasingly more difficult for some to separate fact from fiction in our society.

But that’s not the case in an NFL locker room, where the fakes are easy to spot, and coaches like Urban Meyer — dismissed by Jacksonville owner Shad Khan late Wednesday after just 13 games as the Jaguars’ head coach — wear out their welcome in an awful hurry.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Subscribe to keep reading

Get unlimited digital access for only $29 for one year
Subscribe Now