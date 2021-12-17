Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Cardinals

The Detroit News

James Hawkins, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Cardinals game at Ford Field (1 p.m., Fox/97.1).

James Hawkins: The Cardinals have arguably been the best road team in the NFL this season and they should have no problem finding any offensive success, even without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Lions don’t have the pieces to keep up with one of the league's top-scoring offenses, a task that's even more difficult when you consider Arizona is holding foes under 20 points per game. While the Lions are an easy opponent to overestimate, the Cardinals should have few difficulties and cruise to a comfortable win. Cardinals, 30-13