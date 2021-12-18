Five things to watch: Cardinals at Lions

After a walkoff win for the ages, the Detroit Lions were sent plummeting back to earth Sunday in Denver as the rushing tandem of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon punched a Bronco-sized hole in the Lions’ hopes of winning consecutive games.

And now, in the Lions’ last game before Christmas, a gang of merry men dressed in red ride into town hoping to deliver a heaping lump of coal to the people of Detroit — we’re talking the Arizona Cardinals, folks.