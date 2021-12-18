Lions activate four defensive backs ahead of Cardinals game

Allen Park — After a rash of COVID cases the past two weeks, the Detroit Lions appear to be turning a corner with the outbreak. The team activated three defensive backs off the COVID/reserve list Saturday afternoon, and a fourth off injured reserve, ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Starting safety Tracy Walker and backup cornerbacks Ifeatu Melifonwu and Bobby Price were activated after weeklong stints on the COVID list. They follow center Evan Brown's activation earlier in the week and leave the Lions with six players still on the list, including a trio of practice squaders.

With Walker, his activation doesn't ensure he'll be cleared to play against Arizona. He was subsequently added to the team's injury report as questionable with an illness.

Beyond the COVID list returns, nickel corner AJ Parker was activated off injured reserve after a three-game absence with an ankle injury.

Still needing depth at some other spots, the Lions temporarily elevated three players off the practice squad, including running back Craig Reynolds.

With D'Andre Swift (shoulder) and Jamaal Williams (COVID) still sidelined, Reynolds will get another chance to produce, a week after racking up 99 yards from scrimmage with 11 carries and two receptions.

Linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive Dan Skipper were also elevated off the practice squad.