Wojo: Lions deliver stunning thumper, maybe a glimpse of their future

Detroit — It was all there, in one tidy unexpected package. Everything the Lions aspire to be was on display, and at least for one afternoon, it didn’t matter if it was a harbinger or the effects of a holiday binger by the Cardinals.

The Lions dominated what was the top-seeded team in the NFC. They did it with pugnacious, physical intent, stomping Arizona 30-12 Sunday in a performance that ranks among the most improbable in recent Lions history. They ran the ball with authority. They played defense with disciplined aggression, harassing Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray into complete disarray.