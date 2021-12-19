Lions inactives: Safety Tracy Walker downgraded to out for Cardinals game

Detroit — A day after activating Tracy Walker off the COVID-19/reserve list, the Detroit Lions have downgraded the starting safety to out with an illness just hours before Sunday's kickoff with the Arizona Cardinals.

Walker has been one of Detroit's best defensive players in 2021, amassing 78 tackles and five pass breakups in 12 games. While out of the lineup last week, he was replaced by Jalen Elliott, who similarly ended up on the COVID list this Thursday and will be sidelined again Sunday.

Detroit did get some reinforcements in the secondary this weekend with cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu and Bobby Price being activated off the COVID list along with Walker, as well as nickel cornerback AJ Parker returning off injured reserve.

With Parker available, it should allow the Lions to shift Will Harris back to safety, where he can be paired with veteran Dean Marlowe. Detroit still has a question mark at cornerback opposite starter Amani Oruwariye, following a season-ending ACL injury to Jerry Jacobs last week.

With a full week of practice, Melifonwu would typically be the obvious solution, but since he's been out and unable to practice due to his bout with COVID, the team could turn to Saivion Smith instead. The newcomer was claimed off waivers from the 49ers earlier in the week.

