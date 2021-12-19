Live updates: Lions vs. Cardinals

The good news for the Detroit Lions: They're getting healthier.

The bad news: The Arizona Cardinals are getting pressured.

While Detroit suffered a beatdown from Denver last week with nearly half of its roster out due to a COVID and flu outbreak, Arizona took one of its only defeats of the season on Monday night in a pivotal NFC West matchup against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

A high sense of urgency should be traveling with the Cardinals (10-3) to Ford Field this Sunday, where the battered Lions (1-11-1) are simply looking to get out of the 2021 season without anymore injuries.

Cardinals at Lions

► Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Ford Field

► TV/radio: Fox/97.1

► Records: Lions 1-11-1, Cardinals 10-3

► Line: Arizona by 11.5