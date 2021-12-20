Four Downs: These Lions are making most of their 'prove-it' deals

Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 30-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

First down

If you're not familiar with the concept of a "prove-it deal," it's a one-year contract, typically low-cost and often with incentives, requiring a player to validate their worth as a long-term investment. And in the first year of Detroit's rebuild under coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, the team essentially leaned on prove-it deals as they navigated the salary cap situation they inherited.