Lions film review: Five components that were key in crushing Cardinals

Let's be honest, the Detroit Lions' dismantling of the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday was wholly unexpected. Coming into the matchup as double-digit underdogs, the Lions got off to a hot start, overcame their mistakes and cruised to the easy victory.

Typically, we prefer to find a singular topic to refocus on after reviewing the film, but given the completeness of the performance, it seemed more appropriate to break down several aspects that contributed to the 30-12 win.