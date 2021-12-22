Lions kicker Patterson wins player of the week honors

Allen Park — Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson hasn't missed since joining the team last month. In three games, the undrafted rookie is a perfect 7-for-7 on his field goal attempts, while connecting on each of his eight extra points.

For his most recent effort, successfully converting a trio of field goals in a win over the Arizona Cardinals, Patterson has been named the NFC's special teams player of the week.

Coincidentally, the honor came in a matchup against former Detroit kicker Matt Prater, who now plays for the Cardinals. The Lions have struggled to replace Prater, rostering six other kickers before landing on Patterson.

Undrafted out of Memphis, Patterson started his career with the New England Patriots. But when the Lions lost Austin Seibert to a season-ending hip injury, they were able to poach Patterson off New England's practice squad.

Since taking over duties in Detroit, Patterson hasn't missed. That includes four makes from at least 40 yards, with a long of 49.

Patterson is the second Lions player to earn player of the week honors this season. Quarterback Jared Goff was named the offensive player of the week two weeks ago, after the team earned its first victory of the season, 29-27 over the Minnesota Vikings.

Prater is the last Lions special teams player to earn the honors, winning it seven times while with the team, including twice last season. Former return man Jamal Agnew was Detroit's last rookie to win special teams player of the week, securing the award in Week 2 of the 2017 season.