Detroit News predictions: Lions at Falcons

The Detroit News

James Hawkins, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (1 p.m., Fox/97.1).

► James Hawkins: Don’t look now, but the Lions have won two of three. And don’t look past Detroit in this one. The reeling Falcons are giving up the second-most points in the league and have struggled at home. The Lions have shown tenacity and a tendency to keep things close, regardless of the venue and how many starters they’re down. Plus, it’s hard to imagine Tim Boyle could be as bad as he was in the first start. Instead, expect improved play-calling and trench control as the Lions spread some holiday cheer with another surprise. Lions, 21-20