Henning: Song remains same for Lions, who can only change tune with broader cast

Atlanta — What happened Sunday to the Lions at Mercedes-Benz Field was a metaphor for the past 60-plus years of pro football in Detroit.

Effort? Nothing but salutes for how a team tussled and sweated and nearly ambushed the Falcons before losing in, of course, the final minute, 20-16.

Coaching? Who's upset with head man Dan Campbell, who's a portrait of what he wants his team to be and what, fairly can be said the Lions are with two more games to play and a 2-12-1 record stating the obvious?